Major Character Loses Their Head in ‘Game of Thrones’

Another major character has lost their head at King’s Landing in the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Missandrei, a longtime advisor of Daenerys Targaryen, was executed by Sandor Clegane at the end of tonight’s episode. Missandrei was captured by Euron Greyjoy earlier in the episode and taken to King’s Landing, presumably to be used as a hostage by Cersei. However, in an echo of Season 1, Cersei had her executed instead of using her for leverage against Dany and her army.

Missandei, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, first appeared as a slave in Season 3, serving the masters of Astapor. Dany quickly freed her and brought her into her inner circle as a translator and a personal advisor to the fledgling queen. We should also note that she’s arguably the most prominent character of color on the show.

Her death had an extra layer of tragedy due to her long-running romance with Grey Worm, the leader of the Unsullied. Grey Worm and Missandei had spoken about leaving Westeros for good after Dany had established herself as queen, so that Missandei could see her homeland again.

With Dany reeling from the death of Jorah Mormont, Missandei’s death may have finally pushed her over the edge. While Cersei intended Missandei’s death as a show of force, it may have caused Dany to unleash her inner dragon on the entirety of Westeros. Cersei has packed the Red Keep with civilians, hoping to use them as literal human shields, but that might not matter considering how upset Dany looked at the end of tonight’s episode.

We’ll find out how it all turns out next week when the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO TV .

