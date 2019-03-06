‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Claims None of His Finale Theories Came True

We’re a little more than a month away from the beginning of the long-awaited eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which means the actors have to be extra careful about not letting spoilers slip.

Recently, Kit Harrington, the actor best known for playing Jon Snow, revealed to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that all of his guesses about how the iconic series would end were incorrect. When it comes to endings, he clearly knows nothing (sorry, it was too easy).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harington revealed that he had plenty of ideaas about how the final season would wrap up.

“I had theories all along and all of them were wrong,” he said. “I’m quite glad I never told anyone my theories.” Colbert tried to get the incorrect theories out of Harington, but the actor remained silent.

“I can’t say zero. This is the problem, Stephen!,” he explained.

“You’re a great guest,” Colbert joked.

“I can’t even say lies! I can’t even make something up because that gets picked up,” Harington added.

Colbert decided to mess with Harington by revealing some of his own silly theories, and the actor had to stifle laughter.

“The real game was how we made friends along the way”; “Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” plays and we suddenly cut to black”; and “Somebody dies in the final scene and we see George R.R. Martin say ‘that’s a great idea’ and he finally finishes his book.”

“Do nothing with your face,” Colbert told Harington as he revealed his final theory.

“Jon Snow has a son and names him Tony Stark,” Colbert said, calling it the “ultimate crossover.” This is the comment that finally broke Harington who proceeded to burst into laughter.

While Harington might be good about being tight-lipped in public, it was recently revealed that the actor let some of the previous season’s secrets slip to his wife, Rose Leslie, who portrayed Ygritte on the series. Originally, it was thought that he spoiled the series finale for her, but she recently clarified the comments.

During the interview, Harington also discussed how the show’s journey has been a wild ride.

“All I knew is I booked a pilot on an HBO TV show and that was just winning the lottery anyway,” he said, calling the whole journey “extraordinary.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final season on April 14th.