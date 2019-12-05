Game of Thrones: Tommen Baratheon Actor Admits He Didn’t Watch the Final Season

Game of Thrones has been concluded on HBO for a while now, and fans are still not over that ending. Dean Charles Chapman is the latest cast member to come forward and address that ending. The King Tommen Baratheon actor talked to Variety about the final season and admitted that he didn’t watch it. For all the positives that came along with the last batch of episodes, there were seemingly endless points of conflict that popped up between members of the fanbase. Coffee cups, episodes that were too dark and a vicious heel-turn proved to be just a bridge too far for the loyal viewers of the HBO mega-hit. Chapman said of the last season, “I was a fan of the show when I was a part of it. When Tommen died — spoiler alert — I just lost interest. I wanted him to die in a battle and at least kill someone.” He’s not the only member of the cast who had to reckon with how his character ended up getting treated. Emilia Clarke is well-versed in navigating that strange ending herself.

“Oh, my goodness,” Clarke told The New Yorker during an interview. “Well, I can only speak to my own character, and the people that I interact with on the show. But I would’ve loved some more scenes with me and Missandei. I would’ve loved some more scenes with me and Cersei.

“I would’ve loved some more scenes between Grey Worm and Missandei. I would’ve loved to see a bit more between Cersei . . . I feel like there was . . . The genocide was there. That was always going to happen. And I just think more dissection and those beautifully written scenes that the boys have between characters—that we are more than happy to contently sit there and watch ten minutes of two people talking, because it’s beautiful. I just wanted to see a bit more of that. But I’m in no position to critique the geniuses that have written eight seasons’ worth of wonderful stuff.”

Kit Harington also weighed in on the fan outrage during another interview. The star said that he thought the fans were in denial over Dany’s arc in particular. “I think it’s going to divide,” Harington explained. “But if you track her story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’”