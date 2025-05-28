Gen V Season 2 Hints at Which Supes From The Boys Will Appear

A new poster for the upcoming second season of Gen V gives fans a glimpse at the world after the political coup Homelander (Antony Starr) staged at the end of Season 4 of the flagship series The Boys. In the poster, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is walking on a street where posters of the Seven are plastered over the walls. These posters feature Homelander, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), and Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell), who all are expected to play central roles in the new martial law regime imposed in The Boys. The poster continues the trend of closely tying the main series to the spinoff, as Chace Crawford’s Deep has already been confirmed to appear in Gen V Season 2.

The first season of the Godolkin University-set spinoff led directly to Season 4 of The Boys. At the season finale, Homelander arrived at Godolkin University amidst a campus massacre orchestrated by radicalized Supes. Instead of stopping the broad violence, he confronted Marie Moreau for attacking fellow Supes and incapacitated her with his heat vision. This act effectively endorsed Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) as the heroic “Guardians of Godolkin” in Vought’s subsequent cover-up, framing Marie and her allies for the carnage. This development was confirmed in The Boys with the appearance of Cate and Sam as popular Supes. In addition, Gen V introduced the Supe-killing virus, a plot point that became central to The Boys Season 4. There was even a post-credits scene where Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was seen investigating the remnants of “The Woods,” the secret facility where the virus was developed.

Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed Gen V Season 2 picks up directly after The Boys Season 4 finale, stating it will provide the “first look at the world under the conditions established in that episode, including martial law”. With Homelander having effectively taken control of the United States by the end of The Boys Season 4, the new poster underscores the grim new reality the young Supes will face.

Everything We Know About Gen V Season 2

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The second season of Gen V is set to explore the terrifying new status quo of a world under Homelander’s thumb. The narrative will pick up with Marie Moreau, Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) presumably still captive, as they were last seen waking up in a featureless white room after being falsely blamed for the Godolkin campus massacre. In stark contrast, Cate and Sam, now hailed as the “Guardians of Godolkin” by Vought, were last seen in The Boys Season 4 finale actively collaborating with Homelander’s forces, solidifying their antagonistic roles.

A significant aspect of Season 2 will be how the show addresses the tragic passing of Perdomo. Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident in March 2024, shortly before filming was scheduled to begin. The show’s producers have announced that Andre Anderson’s role will not be recast. Instead, the season’s storylines have been rewritten to respectfully incorporate the character’s death into the narrative, honoring Perdomo’s memory and legacy. To deal with this terrible outcome, Sean Patrick Thomas, who portrays Andre’s Supe father, Polarity, is confirmed to return.

Joining the ensemble is Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Cipher, the new Dean of Godolkin University. Additionally, seven other actors have joined Season 2 in currently unspecified recurring roles: Keeya King (Yellowjackets), Stephen Kalyn (Warrior Strong), Julia Knope (In The Dark), Stacey McGunnigle (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian), Wyatt Dorion (Eerie Hall), and Georgie Murphy (Accused). This season of Gen V will serve as a crucial bridge between the events of The Boys Season 4 and its upcoming fifth and final season.

Gen V Season 2 is slated for release on Prime Video sometime in 2025.

