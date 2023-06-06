Gene Simmons Reveals Gene Simmons House of Horrors TV Series Is in the Works (Exclusive)

On top of being the frontman to one of the world's most popular rock bands, Gene Simmons considers himself quite the comic book fan. In the coming weeks, the KISS rocker will release a reimagined version of Dominatrix, a comic series he created in the early 2000s. It's far from Simmons' first foray into the world of sequential storytelling, with the musician having previously written Gene Simmons' House of Horrors. Now, Simmons tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that a television adaptation of House of Horrors is currently in development, inspired in part by a classic anthology series.

"For me, nothing touched Twilight Zone, the acting, the writing, all that stuff. The slasher and a blood guy, I much prefer [psychological horror]," Simmons says. "It bears noting that some of the most horrific movies like Psycho, you actually never really saw flesh being pierced by a knife, it was all in your head."

Simmons spoke with us to promote the aforementioned Dominatrix, which will be published by Opus Comics in July.

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

Interlandi wrote the script for the series based on a story by Simmons. Art was done by S.L. Galant and Maria Keane while Jim Balent handled the artwork for the comic's debut cover.

You can see our interview with Simmons above.