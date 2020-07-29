GLOW's Betty Gilpin Had the Best Reaction to Her Emmy Nomination

✖

Earlier today came the official nominations for the 2020 Emmys, featuring plenty of surprises and snubs along the way. One of those nominations which shouldn't have been a surprise, to fans and the actress in question, was GLOW co-star Betty Gilpin, who nabbed her third Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination in a row. While others reacted to their nomination by the Television Academy with shock and surprise, Gilpin penned a hilarious deadpan response that has to be seen to be believed. "To the Television Academy - how dare you," Gilpin's statement begins, and it only gets wilder and more prescient from there. Read the full statement below!

She continued, "I really can't stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad. In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps."

"Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm's hymn in a canyon. I'd like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested."

#Glow star Betty Gilpin reacts to her Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy nomination: "I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad." pic.twitter.com/7Yg467pIHz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 28, 2020

Up against Gilpin in this category are Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Annie Murphy for Schitt's Creek, both Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live, D'Arcy Carden for The Good Place, and Yvonne Orji for Insecure. Borstein has won the past two years running, so Gilpin has stiff competition once again.

Gilpin's nomination for GLOW is the only nomination for the series this year at the Primetime Emmy awards, but Netflix was able to rack up a record total of nominations for one studio/platform, racking up 160 total nominations. This record totally eclipses HBO's record breaking nominations from last year, which came in at 137. Netflix napped three of the eight Outstanding Drama Series nominations (Ozark, Stranger Things, The Crown), and two of the eight Outstanding Comedy Series nominations (Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method). Four of the five Outstanding Television Movie nominations also came from Netflix.

