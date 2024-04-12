Golden Bachelor Update: Happy Couple Divorcing

The Golden Bachelor's fan-favorite couple is no more. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have divorced after three months. The Golden Bachelor's high-profile wedding at the end of the first season was must-see TV back in January. It seemed really heartwarming that these two older folks had found each other. Both Turner and Nist sat down with Good Morning America to talk about their joint decision. The Golden Bachelor stars said that they still loved each other. During their GMA appearance, Turner said, "I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her everyday. Nist concurred, "Yeah, I still love him."

Turner told GMA, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

The distance may have ended up being a factor for the couple in the end. Nist explained how hard that could be, "We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision."

"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched 'The Golden Bachelor,' and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," Nist added. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

Golden Bachelor Future Over At ABC

ABC got a massive hit with The Golden Bachelor. Fan internet was so high that there will undoubtedly be another season of the reality dating franchise. (4.6 million viewers on streaming? Yeah, we'll be getting some more.) But, it's even more interesting than that! During the recent TCA Panel for ABC's offerings, the company announced that The Golden Bachelorette would be coming to the network as well! This makes all the sense in the world. After a few of the early episodes, fans were already clamoring for such a thing.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist actually got asked about the possibility before the announcement was made. Decider talked to them about The Golden Bachelor gals being first in-line for whatever comes next. Nist would like to see that happen because so many good women were looking for love.

"It's absolutely true that any one of these women would be perfect," Nist said about one of the hopefuls getting their own season in the future. "We want that to be special for them. I hope that happens. And yeah, we're excited to see!"

