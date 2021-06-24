Gossip Girl Reboot Premiere to Air on The CW After HBO Max Debut

✖

In just a matter of weeks, audiences will be treated to the new generation of Gossip Girl, with a revived version of the series headed to HBO Max. This comes after the original series ran for six seasons on The CW — and according to a new report, the franchise is headed back to its roots. On Thursday, it was announced that the series premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot will be airing linearly on the CW, debuting on the network at 8/7c on Friday, July 9th. This will be just one day after the series debuts on HBO Max. The episode will also be available to stream on The CW's digital platforms after the episode airs.

The new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed since The CW’s original series’ six-season run ended in 2012. It follows a new generation of Upper East Side NYC private-school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The new Gossip Girl series will star Emily Alyn Lind (The Babysitter, Code Black), Whitney Peak (Molly's Game, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Spinning Out) Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon, Younger), Jason Gotay (Peter Pan Live!, Love Life), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens, Neo Yokio), Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, High Fidelity) Adam Chanler-Berat (Delivery Man, The Good Wife), Zión Moreno (Control Z, K-12), Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander (Sacred Lies, Unbury the Biscuit), Evan Mock, and Laura Benanti (Supergirl, Nashville). Kristen Bell is also expected to return as the series' narrator, and the first two episodes will be directed by Karena Evans.

"Josh Safran has found a perfect partner in Karena to illustrate how the landscape of social media, the upper east side, and the world have changed since Gossip Girl premiered 13 years ago," HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "Additionally, her passion for inclusive storytelling matches Josh's and we are proud to have her on this journey with us."

What do you think of the Gossip Girl reboot premiere heading to The CW after its HBO Max debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Gossip Girl will premiere on July 8th exclusively on HBO Max, and will air on The CW on July 9th at 8/7c.