Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies as well as set the release date for the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, Grease. The series is now set to arrive on the streaming network on April 6th. An animated teaser for the series was released earlier this month, but this new trailer is giving fans their best look yet at the series which is set to take place just four years before the events of Grease and serves as the origin story for the Pink Ladies, the story's girl gang.

The series was originally developed for HBO Max but moved to Paramount+ where it was announced in 2021 that the series has officially been ordered for 10 episodes. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

What is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies about?

Rise of the Pink Ladies is a musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease" in 1954. Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. The series' cast will include Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios & Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. "Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present."

The series will be written executive produced, and showrun by Annabel Oakes, and executive produced by Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, and Alethea Jones, with Grace Gilroy serving as producer. Jones is set to direct the pilot, as well as two additional episodes of the season. Jamal Sims will oversee the series' choreography, with music from Justin Tranter.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies debuts on Paramount+ on April 6th.