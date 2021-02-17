Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Already Renewed for Second Season

✖

The world of the Mogwai is set to be continued in the upcoming HBO Max animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and while that project hasn't premiered yet, the streaming service has already renewed it for a second season. The project is currently in production and doesn't have an official release date, but is expected to debut sometime this year. Rather than being a continuation of the previous two live-action films, this upcoming project will instead take place before the events of those adventures. Stay tuned for details on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai on HBO Max and the rest of the Gremlins franchise.

Secrets of the Mogwai, which is set in 1920s Shanghai, will chronicle the origin story of Gremlins character Mr. Wing (Keye Luke). The series will show how naïve 10-year-old Sam Wing met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

While fans of the series have been hoping for a third film in the series virtually since Gremlins 2: The New Batch debuted back in 1990, talks about such an endeavor have heated up in recent years, due at least in part to other dormant '80s franchises being revived in unexpected ways. Star of the two films Zach Galligan previously shared that, depending on the success of the animated series, he wouldn't be surprised if that paves the way for the third live-action film.

"You just simply have to look at the nature of the way large entertainment corporations deal with franchises and properties over the years and decades," Galligan shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It's not difficult to make an educated guess that the cartoon is a way of seeding the younger generation that's not aware of it. If it is successful, if it gets like Mandalorian-big, then I think Gremlins 3 is inevitable."

Stay tuned for details on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai on HBO Max and the rest of the Gremlins franchise.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!