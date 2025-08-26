I Just Noticed a Major Detail About the DCU’s Green Lantern (But It Needs One Change)

Outside of Superman, who James Gunn is relying on to be the face of his new franchise, the DC Universe is being patient when it comes to introducing major characters. There have been a couple of Batman teases, such as his silhouette appearing in Creature Commandos, but the hero seemingly won’t appear fully until it’s time for his solo movie, The Brave and the Bold. Wonder Woman is in the same boat because, while she has a film in the works, Gunn and Co. aren’t in a rush to release it. They want the script to be top-notch before they even think about starting the casting process.

While DC’s Trinity is on the back burner, the DCU is filling the void using an interesting group of characters, the Justice Gang. Having a Green Lantern among its ranks makes the team seem more legitimate, but Guy Gardner isn’t out to fight for anyone but himself. In fact, I just noticed a detail about him that says everything it needs to about his character.

Guy Gardner Always Takes the Easy Way Out in the DCU

The Justice Gang’s first appearance in the DCU comes not that long into Superman, when the Man of Steel is fighting a kaiju in the streets of Metropolis. Since the creature is threatening to do a lot of damage, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific decide to lend a hand, but they make a mess of things. While Superman wants to save the kaiju and study it, the Justice Gang just kills it and prepares for glory once they reach the ground. The people of Metropolis embrace the hero immediately, and Guy Gardner soaks up all the attention. It becomes very clear that, unlike most Green Lanterns, Guy is lacking in the humility department, using the powers bestowed upon him by the Guardians of the Universe for his own gain.

In Superman’s moment of need, Guy refuses to help and only shows up again when he sees an opportunity to look good in Jahanpur. However, while Superman ends with the Justice Gang in good standing, once they get behind closed doors again, the mask comes on. In Peacemaker Season 2, Christopher Smith interviews with Maxwell Lord, the Justice Gang’s benefactor, as well as Hawkgirl and Green Lantern. Due to a microphone malfunction, Chris hears all of the nasty things his interviewers are saying about him. Guy thinks the whole situation is hilarious because he doesn’t like Peacemaker, laughing so hard that his gold tooth becomes visible. The dental upgrade is also present in Superman, and while it may seem like nothing more than a small character detail, it could open the door for something much bigger.

The Gold Tooth Could Be the Key to Guy Gardner’s DCU Arc

Neither Peacemaker nor Superman provides any insight into the metal within Guy’s mouth. It seems fair to assume he got the procedure done before he became a Green Lantern, though, because he could have created a construct with his power ring to fill the hole. While there are many potential reasons why Guy lost his tooth, the easiest explanation is that someone punched him hard enough to knock it out. After all, Guy isn’t afraid to pick fights with people who are stronger than him, even Superman. If he had upset the wrong person before he got his power ring, he could’ve found himself on the floor pretty quickly, in need of emergency dental surgery.

Of course, the past is the past, and it’s important to focus on the future. With the way Guy is going now, he likely will end up in a fight he can’t win sooner rather than later. Hal Jordan will appear alongside Guy in Lanterns, and based on the former’s age, the latter is going to have a tough time matching experience levels. Hal may very well put Guy in his place and knock out that gold tooth of his. In need of an attitude change, Guy can create a green tooth and begin to change his ways, embracing the role of a team player rather than a person who only tolerates those around him.

Peacemaker Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

Did you notice Guy Gardner’s gold tooth in Superman and Peacemaker? Do you think the Green Lantern could lose his tooth again in the future? Let us know in the comments below!