Haley Bennett and Dominic Cooper Cast in Last Frontier for Apple TV+

Last February, it was announced that stuntman and filmmaker Sam Hargrave (Netflix's Extraction) would be directing the Last Frontier pilot for Apple TV+, which will star Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty). Nearly a year later, more casting announcements are starting to come in for the series, which got a 10-episode order from the streamer. Variety reported today that Haley Bennett (Cyrano) and Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger) are joining the project. You can check out a description of the series below...

"The Last Frontier follows US Marshal Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications."

According to Variety, Bennett will play Sidney, "a CIA Agent who is tasked with working with Frank" while Cooper will take on the role of Havlock, "a former Navy Seal and fugitive who is being hunted by US Marshals and the CIA."

Last Frontier is a drama from creators Jon Bokenkamp (NBC's The Blacklist) and Richard D'Ovidio (The Blacklist: Redemption), with Clarke also executive producing the project. In addition to directing, Hargrave is also executive producing.

What's Next For Sam Hargrave?

This is a busy time for Sam Hargrave. It was announced last month that the director will helm the shoot-'em-up Kill Them All, based on the graphic novel by Kyle Starks. The action-comedy comic is a love letter to '90s action movies from the Eisner-nominated cartoonist behind SexCastle, for Paramount Pictures. Josh Appelbaum (2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the live-action Cowboy Bebop) and André Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Citadel) are on board as producers with James Coyne (Vikingdom) writing the script.

Many fans are also waiting on Extraction 3, which is currently in development.

"You know, you've got to find the right thing. I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex," Scott Stuber, Head of Film at Netflix, recently explained. "It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente's] death."

Stay tuned for more updates about Extraction 3 and Last Frontier.