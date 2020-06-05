Harley Quinn’s Latest Episodes Makes References to Sunday’s Now-Canceled Tony Awards

✖

One of the most joyous things about DC Universe's Harley Quinn is Clayface, who prefers to use his abilities in a theatrical capacity. The character perfectly embodies an overdramatic thespian who loves stepping into other people's shoes. Naturally, that means the character had big plans to watch the Tony Awards, which honors the year's best in Broadway. In fact, Harley Quinn's latest episode, "Dye Hard," makes multiple references to the awards show, which was supposed to air this Sunday, June 7th. Obviously, this episode was made before the pandemic caused the Tonys to be canceled, which left the audience with an odd little reminder of how much has changed over the last couple of months.

At the beginning of the episode, Clayface announces he has an important date with "Tony," which of course ends up being the awards. However, after the character was summoned by Doctor Psycho under false pretenses, he's forced to record the show and visit it at a later time. In fact, he hilariously doesn't want to be spoiled on a very specific award: Best Lighting in a Musical. “It was Howell Binkley, wasn’t it? When’s Japhy Weideman going to get his day in the f**king sun?!,” Clayface proclaims. Brinkley has been nominated for ten Tonys and has won two for his Lighting Design, most recently for Hamilton. Weideman has been nominated for the award five times, most recently for Dear Evan Hansen, but has never won. Hopefully, the designers will get the chance to face off again in the future.

It was recently announced that in lieu of the Tonys, CBS will be airing the sing-a-long version of the 1978 classic, Grease. The fan-favorite muscial stars John Travolta and Oliva Newton-John and the movie (along with its musical subtitles) will air on CBS on June 7th from 8:30 PM EST to 11 PM EST.

“CBS today announced the addition of the broadcast television premiere of ‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ to Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library, broadcast on the CBS Television Network,” Viacom wrote in a statement. “'Grease Sing-A-Long' will air June 7 (8:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the Network and will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the classic film for viewers to join in the fun and sing and dance throughout the movie.”

We're sorry the Tonys couldn't happen this year, Clayface!

New episodes of Harley Quinn drop on Fridays.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.