Harley Quinn Kills Off Another Major Batman Villain

The latest episode of DC Universe's Harley Quinn hit the streaming site yesterday and saw the titular character facing off with yet another classic Batman villain. This season, she has already killed the Penguin and taken the Riddler hostage, and she continues to her plot to thwart the remaining members of the Legion of Doom. This week in "Thawing Hearts," Harley went up against Mr. Freeze, but their confrontation ended up being more heartwarming than anticipated.

Harley is looking for revenge on Mr. Freeze after he turned her into a block of ice for months, so she takes her crew to his lair, where she discovers he's keeping his wife frozen while he searches for a cure for her rare disease. Harley is convinced Mr. Freeze is a sick man who just has a fetish for freezing women, and refuses to believe he actually loves his wife (Harley is understandably still damaged from her toxic relationship with Joker). When it's revealed Nora Freeze is actually sick, the crew enlists Poison Ivy to help. Ivy is able to save Nora, but needs Mr. Freeze's blood to do it, and the classic villain ultimately chooses to sacrifice himself in what ended up being a shockingly tender moment.

While this marks another foe down for Harley, the death of Mr. Freeze certainly had a different tone than the show's other big deaths. Not only did Harley learn that Mr. Freeze only froze her for months because it was a kinder alternative than the other villain's plans to kill her, but she also got a glimpse into what a healthy romantic relationship looks like.

As for Harley and her anti-love feelings, the series' showrunners have given plenty of hints that the character will soon enter a romantic relationship with her BFF, Ivy. Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern had a chat with ComicBook's JK Schmidt about the new season and revealed everything from why an iconic Batman villain had to die to who they'd like to have on the show. The showrunners have also been very open about Harley's relationship with Ivy, and that the show is working towards a romance. Currently, Ivy is engaged to Kite Man, but it's only a matter of time before things change between Harlivy. Even Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley, recently confirmed the highly-anticipated romance with a joke: "Let me put it this way: Harley's gonna need some calamine lotion," she teased.

New episodes of Harley Quinn debut Friday mornings on DCU Universe at 9 a.m. ET.

