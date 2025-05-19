Rumored Harry Potter TV Show Set Photo May Reveal a Surprising Location

The new Harry Potter TV series is in pre-production, and this weekend, photos hit the internet that supposedly show the set under construction. The aerial images show a small cluster of houses being assembled all at once, and according to a report by The Sun, this is likely the infamous Privet Drive — the neighborhood where Harry grows up among his Muggle family, the Dursleys. While these photos and videos are circulating among Harry Potter fans on social media, there’s no confirmation yet that they are legitimate, and the set is unfinished regardless. The primary concern among commenters seems to be the immense cost of constructing this set for a relatively small part of the story, when an existing neighborhood might have sufficed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The alleged Privet Drive consists of nine tightly-packed houses under construction, all surrounded by scaffolding, work trucks, and building materials. It’s on an isolated cul-de-sac with nothing else visible in the area — even the road ends abruptly in a dirt path. The uniformity of the neighborhood certainly matches the description of the Dursley family’s home, and it even resembles the set used in the movies to some extent.

Of course, the movies spent little time at 4 Privet Drive, but those scenes were certainly memorable. The TV series will have much more screentime, and HBO has claimed that it will be more faithful to the books as well. That could mean we’ll spend more time in the Muggle world, but commenters don’t seem to think it’s worth the cost of building an entire neighborhood like this. However, sources close to the production told The Sun that it’s a calculated investment for the production, as they are planning on this show lasting years.

“Warner Bros. are making a huge commitment to the new TV show, looking at making multiple, lengthy series over the next decade,” they explained. “So they see pumping a huge amount of cash in upfront to construct this infrastructure as a worthwhile investment, which they’ll eventually get a return on. What they’ll have is a small metropolis which will not only provide the backdrop for the show but all the facilities the huge cast and crew need, too.”

Privet Drive is one thing, but fans are clearly more excited to see Hogwarts castle itself. Many are also wondering if this Harry Potter show still has time to get filmed and edited in time for its planned 2026 release. So far, details are scarce, and HBO seems content to keep it that way.