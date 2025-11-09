Hawkeye Star Confirms Return In Daredevil: Born Again (& Drops A Major Story Hint)

Daredevil: Born Again has opened up the world of street-level vigilante heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a former Hawkeye star has admitted he will return for the second season of the Disney+ streaming series. The first season of the new Daredevil series saw Wilson Fisk become the Mayor of New York City, and he went on to outlaw all vigilante activities. He had most of the active vigilantes rounded up and caged in warehouses, while he also had others, like White Tiger, assassinated on the streets by crooked cops. One vigilante made his debut in Hawkeye, and he will be back in the second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Tony Dalton said he was coming back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Dalton, who played Jack Duquesne in Hawkeye, also showed up in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again. Of course, Jack is the wealthy socialite who also moonlights as the sword-wielding vigilante Swordsman. This was a surprising twist in Hawkeye, and in Daredevil: Born Again, Wilson Fisk admitted he knew who Jack was and ended up having him arrested and caged away.

In the interview, Tony Dalton was talking about how hard it is to shoot action sequences, and that’s when he let it slip that he was coming back for the second season. “I did a bunch of action stuff in this next one that is coming out of Daredevil. And man, I got hurt, I got hurt hard,” Dalton said. “I mean, I think I must have chipped a rib or something, because two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over my back. It was hard. Those guys go hard.”

Swordsman Returning is Exciting News For Daredevil: Born Again

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Seeing Swordsman show back up in Daredevil: Born Again was an exciting moment. For one thing, it connected Daredevil to Hawkeye’s world, which is always fun for MCU fans. This clearly followed Wilson Fisk’s appearance in Hawkeye’s streaming series, and it was his connection with Kate Bishop’s mother that led him to the truth about Jack Duquesne. This helped his appearance make sense in the structure of the story since Jack is a wealthy socialite, which is a group that Wilson Fisk was trying to lure into his own circle to secure their money and support. Jack, of course, would never go for it, so he ended up arrested and caged with the other vigilantes.

That said, the interview indicates that Swordsman will be involved in some big fight sequences in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, so it remains to be seen how significant a role he has. There are two options, with one more likely than the other. Swordsman could be part of the entire breakout sequence, since he was locked up in the same facility as the Punisher in the first season. Punisher is clearly getting out, and he could help everyone escape, with Swordsman using his unique skills to help in the breakout.

That is the most likely role Swordsman will play in the series. However, there is also a chance he could show up later in the season as Daredevil is putting together his team to fight back against the corrupt cops and the Kingpin, as they fight to get Wilson Fisk out of office by proving to New York City how corrupt and evil this man is. At the moment, it seems like Daredevil will have Jessica Jones by his side, as well as possibly working with Punisher again. The new White Tiger is also likely going to play a role in this final battle.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!