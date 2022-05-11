Two Live-Action American Girl Specials Coming To HBO Max and Cartoon Network

✖

Cartoon Network has two live-action American Girl specials coming this year. Both American Girl: Corrinne Tan and another special will be hitting the cable network and HBO Max. (The second special is on the way for 2023.) It's a big honor for the series' "Girl of the Year." Mattel Television is partnering with Cartoon Network for theses specials. Angela Tortu (Fresh Off the Boat) directs Corinne's story as she adjusts to her parents' split and helps steady her 10-year-old sister in a time for change. Miya Cech plays the American Girl character in the special while Kai Cech plays her sister Gwynn. Living in a blended family can be a bit of an adjustment but Corinne is up for the challenge. Michelle Krusiec is there as their mom Judy as well! The protagonist is an avid skier, but will have to train the family new dog, Fluffy, to become a search and rescue animal. It should be an interesting watch for younger viewers.

"Mattel Television is excited to partner with HBO Max and Cartoon Network to introduce our new American Girl special featuring 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan," began Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mattel Television. "Corinne is a strong role model, encouraging viewers to be their true, authentic selves. We are proud to bring her rich story to life and inspire television audiences of all ages."

Our newest trailblazer hits the slopes! Meet 2022 Girl of the Year™ Corinne Tan. ⛷️ 🐾 ⛰️#CorinneTan https://t.co/iAQ2UDUETm pic.twitter.com/yU3Uuy0lTy — American Girl (@American_Girl) December 30, 2021

"The live-action specials announced today capture the sweetness, the funniness, the chaos, and the messy imperfect genius of growing up and becoming who you are. Let's face it, most of us can still relate to all those feelings which makes this content so resonant," Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. said. "These projects are a reflection of our commitment to bring in more girls and teens to HBO Max and Cartoon Network with authentic, fun, courageous, and emotional stories that speak to kids lives now."

"MarVista is proud to join Mattel Television and HBO Max in bringing the American Girl franchise to life with American Girl: Corinne Tan. Corrine's story really resonated with our team as an inspiring reflection of what many young adult females are grappling with today," Hannah Pillemer, EVP Creative Affairs for MarVista added. "Set against the beautiful backdrop of a Colorado ski town, Corinne perseveres through challenging changes in her family dynamic, with help from her younger sister Gwynn and a spirited Search and Rescue pup named Flurry. What's not to love?"

American Girl: Corinne Tan will make her grand debut in the U.S. in December 2022 on Cartoon Network. The next day, fans can re-live the adventure on HBO Max.

