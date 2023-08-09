HBO Orders MCU Parody The Franchise to Series

Last year, HBO announced that they were developing a series that would act as a parody about superhero moviemaking, ala the Marvel Cinematic Universe. HBO then revealed that The Franchise is being developed by Emmy-winning Showrunner Jon Brown (Veep) and will be directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes. The Franchise will star a lot of familiar faces, such as Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) as well as two MCU alums, Richard E. Grant (Loki) and Daniel Brühl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). There hasn't been much news on The Franchise since the initial announcement, but now we have some big news for you. HBO has revealed that The Franchise has been given a series order at the premium cable network.

HBO Releases Statement on The Franchise's Series Order

In the official press release for The Franchise's series order, Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series, released a statement in honor of the news.

"With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today," Gravitt said in the statement "Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more."

What is The Franchise About?

Here's how HBO describes the MCU parody series:

"The crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. THE FRANCHISE shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story."

Sam Mendes is set to direct the pilot as well as executive produce and Jon Brown is set to actor as series Showrunner. The Franchise was written and created by Brown and will star Himesh Patel as Daniel, Aya Cash as Anita, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. The cast also includes Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric in recurring roles.

The Franchise currently doesn't have a release window but should be expected on the network in the next few years. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Franchise as we learn it!

What do you think about The Franchise getting a series order? Are you excited to see HBO's MCU parody? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!