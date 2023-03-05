House of the Dragon: Director of Fan-Favorite Episode Reportedly Returning for Season 2

Last year, HBO proved that the Game of Thrones franchise had quite a lot of life left, even after the flagship series concluded. House of the Dragon, a prequel set more than a hundred years before the start of Game of Thrones, was an instant record-breaker for the premium network after its August debut. Within a week, the series was renewed, and fans are now anxiously awaiting the arrival of Season 2.

There likely won't be any new House of the Dragon episodes until 2024, but we're learning more about the hit show's sophomore installment as production gets closer. Alan Taylor has been confirmed to return as a director of Season 2 and it appears he won't be the only Season 1 director making the trip back.

According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, Geeta Patel will be directing at least one episode of Season 2 of House of the Dragon, if not more. It shouldn't be too surprising to see Patel coming back to the second season of House of the Dragon, considering how well her Season 1 episode was received.

Patel helmed the eight episode of House of the Dragon, "Lord of the Tides." If you recall, that episode featured King Viserys' slow walk to the Iron Throne in the final days of his life, which was quickly regarded as one of the best scenes of the series. The final moments of the episode saw the king die, effectively closing the first chapter of the show's story.

Late last year, at a Game of Thrones fan convention, House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine opened up about his portrayal of Viserys, particularly in his final episodes.

"I made it up in my own mind that when he dies he sees Aemma because her death is the spiral. That's his downfall really," Considine said. "He never gets over that death, which was kind of misunderstood I think by people early on. I think they thought I killed my wife, but that wasn't the case. They were both going to die."

"They had the chance of saving Baelon, but it meant putting her through a horrific procedure," he continued. "I think it was misunderstood that he killed her, but he was trying to save the child or they were both gonna die ... I don't think he ever recovered from that." He continued, "It just became the catalyst for his journey really ... He was only ever really in love with her. And if you watch the show... the sicker he gets, he's never asking for a cure. He's never the one asking for help. It's everybody else around him. It's almost like he's accepting what's happening to him physically as a punishment."

