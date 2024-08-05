House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Reveals New Dragons, Confirms Another Is Dead

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale… House of the Dragon really stuck true to its name in Season 2, as the winged beasts controlled by the Targaryens took on a much more prominent role in the show’s story. The Dance of the Dragons has become just that, with more and more dragons joining the fight throughout the season. In the final moments of Sunday night’s Season 2 finale, another pair of dragons finally made their debuts.

Over the course of the couple of episodes leading up to the Season 2 finale, House of the Dragon teased two additional dragons, neither of which had been seen on the show before. One is Sheepstealer, the wild dragon roaming the Vale of Arryn. The other is Tessarion, who has been growing up in Oldtown with Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron Targaryen.

Both of those dragons arrived in the last few minutes of . Tessarion’s debut was actually revealed in the preview for the finale. She can be seen flying above the army of Oldtown as they march to battle.

Tessarion flies into battle alongside the Hightower forces

Sheepstealer has been teased for a few weeks now, with Rhaena Targaryen in the Vale, curious about the wild dragon. She spends entire finale wondering through the hills trying to find the beast, only coming face-to-face with the dragon at the very end of the episode. We don’t see her bond with Sheepstealer, but all of the hints point towards Rhaena becoming a dragonrider with the wild dragon, taking over the story of Nettles from Fire & Blood.

The Death of a Dragon

Sunfyre guards a wounded Aegon on the battlefield.

In addition to revealing a couple of new dragons, the Season 2 finale also brought news that another dragon from the series had died, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Early in the episode, King Aegon II told Larys that his dragon, Sunfyre, had died after the Battle of Rook’s Rest, where he received his devastating injuries. To this point, we just knew that the dragon remained at Rook’s Rest to potentially heal. According to Aegon, his recovery was going better than Sunfyre’s, which is saying a lot.

