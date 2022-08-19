Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises House of the Dragon Ahead of Premiere

Warner Bros. Discover President David Zaslav had some high praise for House of the Dragon ahead of its premier on Sunday. The CEO emailed staff about his pleasure with the Game of Thrones series according to The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. Discovery has made no secret about prioritizing big franchises in recent weeks. An upfront presentation showed off their new vision for the company centered around big brands. Near the top of that list was Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon had a massive marketing blitz. (Probably necessary because of the ending to the original series on HBO, which left a lot of longtime fans cold.) Reviews of the new show have been positive, but it will be interesting to see who is down to return to Westeros. You can read selections from that memo right here down below.

"The entire HBO team have shepherded what looks to be the next big cultural moment. I had a chance to watch the premiere in Los Angeles with [HBO boss Casey Bloys] and the team and was blown away by the quality of the production, richness of the story, and power of the action," he wrote. "It is something we should all be really proud of, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences worldwide. … We look forward to the start of this exciting new adventure, and to thrilling fans with the kind of buzzworthy cultural moments the Targaryen family is sure to deliver."

"We reached nearly 130 million people in the U.S. alone," he wrote. "It has also been exciting to see teams across the company work collaboratively with the HBO team in what has been an unprecedented cross-promotional campaign," Zaslav noted. "And we've done all of this in just a few short months, clearly showing what we can accomplish when our networks, streaming platforms, digital and social channels, all work collectively in support of one shared priority. We can really move the needle and I can't wait to see what we will do on future campaigns when we harness the full reach and unique opportunities we bring to the table."

Bloys was asked about the prospects for Season 2 earlier this year, "Typically speaking, I like to take an approach where we will talk about what a second season might look like and talk about scripts," Bloys revealed. "But we tend to like to see how a show performs. That said, if I were betting, I'd say there's a pretty good shot that House of the Dragon will get a season two. But we tend to like things to air and give it some time. That said, on most shows, we'll do preparation and put ourselves in a good position to move forward."

