House of the Dragon: Xfinity Offering Free Game of Thrones Content for Subscribers

Xfinity subscribers are getting some extra free content ahead of the House of the Dragon premiere. The first spinoff of Game of Thrones debuts Sunday, August 21st on HBO, as it puts the spotlight on House Targaryen. House of the Dragon takes place 175 years before the events in Games of Thrones, in the century after Aegon the Conqueror first united the Seven Kingdoms. The Targaryens were at the height of their power and ruled defiantly over Westeros. There is obviously a lot of anticipation for the Game of Thrones prequel, which is why Xfinity is offering superfans a dedicated space on its platform.

Xfinity has launched a curated House of the Dragon destination on X1 and Flex featuring exclusive content, free episodes from Game of Thrones, interviews with the cast, and more. Customers can access the destination by saying "Dragons are Coming" into their voice remote. A "Best of Targaryens" collection will also feature 16 Game of Thrones episodes, available free to all Xfinity customers, showcasing the greatest moments the family has to offer. Newcomers also have a chance to explore the world of Westeros, with the entire first season of Game of Thrones available free as well.

"Targaryen Culture and Dragons" is an Xfinity-exclusive that explores the culture of House Targaryen and the roots of their unique bond with dragons. Within the House of the Dragon destination, fans can find additional content to get them ready for the premiere, including videos about each new character, a behind-the-scenes look about creating the new series, and intro to the Targaryen family, a House of the Dragon interactive trivia game, and more.

(Photo: Xfinity)

Xfinity's House of the Dragon destination is available all season long, and will be updated with new show-related content, including weekly inside-the-episode featurettes, a behind-the-scenes series entitled "The House That Dragons Built" and a "House of the Dragon" themed scavenger hunt. Customers can also use the destination to quickly access iHeartRadio's official podcast, The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon.

Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on House of the Dragon, and he recently revealed how he supports his ancestor, Daenerys Targaryen, whe she transformed into the Mad Queen in the final Game of Thrones episodes.

"I backed her," Smith told ComicBook.com. "I backed her all the way." Daemon Targaryan and Daenerys Targaryen seem to share viewpoints in their belonging on the throne and, at times, the means to get claim their spot. Game of Thrones saw Daenerys spiral into madness quickly late in the series, whereas House of the Dragon will quickly showcase the unpredictable nature of Smith's Daemon Targaryen.

Are you ready for the House of the Dragon premiere? Let us know what you're most excited for in the comments!