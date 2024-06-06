How Criminal Minds: Evolution Addresses Fan-Favorite Character's Departure

Paramount+ has dropped the first two episodes of the all new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution which see everyone's favorite profilers back on the case trying to figure out what Gold Star is with the help of serial killer Elias Voit and Penelope's ex-beau Tyler Green. Back in January, Josh Stewart revealed that he wouldn't be returning this season as the beloved Will LaMontagne Jr.. With such a prominent storyline last season where he underwent a cancer scare, it left many fans wondering how he'd be written off and if, worse, he'd be killed off.

Where Is Will LaMontagne Jr. in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17?

The first episodes do give some kind of indication as to where Will is. Much like Matthew Gray Gubler's Dr. Spencer Reid and Daniel Henney's Matthew Simmons who have yet to return, Will is simply "working." In the opening minutes of the premiere, JJ is chatting with Tara over a glass of wine when she reminds Tara that when she does meet Mr. or Mrs. right, it's still be "work" but it's worth it. Tara asks JJ if Will got called into work again and she lets out an exasperated sigh, noting that he had and there's "always another case." It appears that he's not completely written off and there's an open door for his return should his schedule permit. Stewart most recently starred in Apple TV+'s Manhunt miniseries with Patton Oswalt, Daisy Jones & The Six's Will Harrison, The Craft: Legacy's Lovie Simone and Masters of the Air's Anthony Boyle.

In an interview with Comicbook, Criminal Minds star AJ Cook (Jennifer Jareau), and Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis) opened up about Stewart's departure. Cook worked closely with Stewart as she played his on-screen partner for many years. "Well, first off, I adore Josh Stewart. He and I have known each other for years and we've worked together on and off the show, and I wish nothing but the best for him and I fully support his decision and any decision he makes in the future, in life period," Cook said. "Yeah, he chose this and I fully support him and so does the rest of the cast and crew. There's no nothing but love for him. And I look forward to seeing what he gets to do next, because he's so talented."

Added Tyler, "I think it's I think this is such a great show. And it's a great show to work on. But it's it's sometimes tough when you're as talented and busiest rush to balance the schedule with like, he's on Manhattan this season. And he's amazing on there. And sometimes it just comes down to logistics. You know what I mean? He's such a great guy. He's a great guy. We love him so much."

The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution are now streaming on Paramount+. The 10-episode season will drop new episodes weekly on Thursdays.