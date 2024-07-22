Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2024

August is still a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is preparing for the month ahead by letting subscribers know what’s in store. On Monday, Hulu revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of August, and there are a couple of massive titles reading to make their arrival.

The month is kicking off with a horde of movies on August 1st, followed by the highly anticipated streaming debut of one of the year’s biggest movies. August 2nd will see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrive on Hulu’s lineup, marking the first time the film will be on any service.

August will also see the return of two of Hulu’s most popular original shows. Solar Opposites returns for its fifth season on August 12th, with every episode of the new installment arriving at the same time. Two weeks later, on August 27th, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will premiere.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s August additions below!

August 1st

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461

The Banger Sisters

The Beach

Because I Said So

Brothers Mcmullen

Casino

Drumline

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eragon

Flubber

Fool’s Gold

The Full Monty

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

The Guardian

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

I Feel Pretty

In Time

John Carter

Kingdom of Heaven

Knocked Up

Maid in Manhattan

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

The Mask of Zorro

Midway

Muppets from Space

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

Open Season: Scared Silly

Punch-Drunk Love

Race To Witch Mountain

Rachel Getting Married

Raising Arizona

Random Hearts

Robots

Simply Irresistible

Son-in-law

Stay

Tron: Legacy

Welcome Home

Zero Dark Thirty

August 2nd





The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

August 3rd

Suitable Flesh

August 4th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 5th

Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8

August 7th

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

August 8th

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2

Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

Presidents at War: Complete Season 1

The World Wars: Complete Season 1

Top Shot : Complete Season 3

Unsolved: Complete Season 3

A Piece of Cake

Epic Tails

Food, Inc. 2

August 9th

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses

Greg Warren: The Salesman

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler

Chief of Station

August 10th

Greta

August 11th

Beautiful Disaster

August 12th

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5

August 13th

The Woman King

August 14th

Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)

La Chimera

August 15th

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Season 16

Cake Wars: Complete Season 2

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12

The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2

Boy in the Walls

Smile

August 16th





Accidental Texan

Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover)

Immaculate

Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)

Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)

August 19th

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

August 20th

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Agent Recon

August 21st

High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Stress Positions

August 22nd

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1

Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere

WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

August 23rd

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper

The Dive

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

August 24th

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

August 25th

The Courier

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A

August 26th

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4

August 27th

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere

Chaos Walking

August 28th

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries

Blackout: Complete Season 1A

The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

August 29th

Gold Medal Families

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg

The Duff

August 30th

I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2

Something in the Water