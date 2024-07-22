TV Shows

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2024

Solar Opposites and Only Murders in the Building are among Hulu’s biggest August additions.

August is still a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is preparing for the month ahead by letting subscribers know what’s in store. On Monday, Hulu revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of August, and there are a couple of massive titles reading to make their arrival.

The month is kicking off with a horde of movies on August 1st, followed by the highly anticipated streaming debut of one of the year’s biggest movies. August 2nd will see Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrive on Hulu’s lineup, marking the first time the film will be on any service.

August will also see the return of two of Hulu’s most popular original shows. Solar Opposites returns for its fifth season on August 12th, with every episode of the new installment arriving at the same time. Two weeks later, on August 27th, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will premiere.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s August additions below!

August 1st

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461
The Banger Sisters
The Beach 
Because I Said So 
Brothers Mcmullen
Casino
Drumline
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eragon 
Flubber 
Fool’s Gold 
The Full Monty 
Garfield
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
The Guardian
Horrible Bosses 
Horrible Bosses 2 
I Feel Pretty 
In Time 
John Carter
Kingdom of Heaven 
Knocked Up
Maid in Manhattan 
Marley & Me 
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years 
The Mask of Zorro 
Midway
Muppets from Space 
Night at the Museum 
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb 
Open Season: Scared Silly
Punch-Drunk Love 
Race To Witch Mountain 
Rachel Getting Married 
Raising Arizona 
Random Hearts 
Robots 
Simply Irresistible 
Son-in-law 
Stay 
Tron: Legacy 
Welcome Home 
Zero Dark Thirty 

August 2nd

kingdom-planet-of-the-apes-proximus.jpg


The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco 
The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber 
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

August 3rd

Suitable Flesh

August 4th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 5th

Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8

August 7th

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

August 8th

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
The World Wars: Complete Season 1
Top Shot : Complete Season 3
Unsolved: Complete Season 3
A Piece of Cake
Epic Tails 
Food, Inc. 2

August 9th

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify 
Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses 
Greg Warren: The Salesman 
Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
Kelsey Cook: The Hustler 
Chief of Station

August 10th

Greta 

August 11th

Beautiful Disaster 

August 12th

solar-opposites-season-5-hulu-poster.jpg
Poster for Solar Opposites Season 5

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5

August 13th

The Woman King 

August 14th

Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)
La Chimera 

August 15th

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
Boy in the Walls 
Smile

August 16th

sydney-sweeney-immaculate-movie.jpg


Accidental Texan 
Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani) 
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino) 
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover) 
Immaculate
Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll) 
Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes) 

August 19th

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

August 20th

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Agent Recon

August 21st

High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Stress Positions 

August 22nd

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

August 23rd

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper 
The Dive 
Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows 
Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life 
Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) 
Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

August 24th

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

August 25th

The Courier
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A

August 26th

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4

August 27th

only-murders-in-the-building-season-4.jpg
Screenshot from Only Murders in the Building Season 4 teaser.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Chaos Walking

August 28th

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
Blackout: Complete Season 1A
The Villain of Romance  Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

August 29th

Gold Medal Families
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
The Duff

August 30th

I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
Something in the Water

