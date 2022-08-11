iCarly Star Jennette McCurdy Reveals Why She Refused to Return for Reboot

iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy is shedding light on her decision not to return to the series' recent Paramount+ reboot. In McCurdy's new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the former actress details her experience working on the beloved Nickelodeon series, while also experiencing an abusive and controlling relationship with her now-late mother. As McCurdy reveals in the book, those circumstances ultimately led to her turning down the opportunity to return as Sam Puckett in the continuation of the series, despite her co-star Miranda Cosgrove reminding her that it would be "really good money."

"[I said] 'Miranda, I'm not doing the reboot. There's nothing you can say to convince me,' McCurdy writes. "She tells me she thinks the reboot could be an opportunity for all of us in the cast to 'get back out there,' maybe get some other opportunities from it.

"'But there are things more important than money. And my mental health and happiness fall under that category,'" McCurdy recalls telling Cosgrove. "There's a moment of silence. It's one of those rare moments where I feel like I didn't say too much, or too little. I feel like I represented myself accurately and there's nothing I would change about the way I said it. I feel proud. We wrap up our conversation, promising to keep in touch, and hang up."

McCurdy also wrote about the friendship she developed with Cosgrove over the original series, culminating in the two of them crying when they filmed their final scene on the show together.

"The reason I'm crying is that I don't know what will become of my friendship with Miranda. We've gotten so close. Like sisters, but without the passive-aggression and weird tensions," McCurdy writes. "I have my judgments around female friendships being catty and petty and backstabby, but that couldn't be further from the truth with Miranda. With Miranda, it's always been so easy. Our friendship is pure."

"There was no need to worry about context; our friendship has gotten stronger since iCarly ended," McCurdy continues. "We hang out three or four times a week. Usually one of the nights is a sleepover."

The iCarly revival has been renewed for a third season, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.