HBO's Insecure Debuts on the Netflix Top 10 After Streaming Move
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a lot of changes to its Max streaming service. Some shows have been removed entirely and sent to free services like Tubi. For others, WBD is experimenting with putting them on rival streaming services in addition to Max. Such is the case for the hit HBO series Insecure. Issa Rae's award-winning comedy was sent over to Netflix as part of a groundbreaking deal that will see other HBO shows make the same move in the future. So far, the series appears to be getting a boost on its new streaming home.
Insecure ended in 2021, but is already gaining some new fans over on Netflix. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Insecure for the very first time. The HBO series is currently eighth overall on the daily rotating list, but could rise even higher in the coming days.
HBO will be following Insecure's move up with a few more shows hitting Netflix. The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, and Ballers will all make their way to Netflix in the near future.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case."prevnext
2. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
"From his dad's unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality and more."prevnext
3. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."prevnext
4. The Witcher
"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."prevnext
5. Hack My Home
"A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families' homes in inventive ways."prevnext
6. Is It Cake?
"Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines, and more in a mind-bending baking content inspired by a popular meme."prevnext
7. Fatal Seduction
"A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her."prevnext
8. Insecure
"Juggling life goals, awkward encounters and romantic pursuits, best friends Issa and Molly flourish and fumble while making their way in Los Angeles."prevnext
9. Black Mirror
"Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more."prevnext
10. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
"In the '90s, TV's stunt-filled American Gladiators thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show's success — and how it almost ended before it began."prev