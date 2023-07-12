HBO's Insecure Debuts on the Netflix Top 10 After Streaming Move

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a lot of changes to its Max streaming service. Some shows have been removed entirely and sent to free services like Tubi. For others, WBD is experimenting with putting them on rival streaming services in addition to Max. Such is the case for the hit HBO series Insecure. Issa Rae's award-winning comedy was sent over to Netflix as part of a groundbreaking deal that will see other HBO shows make the same move in the future. So far, the series appears to be getting a boost on its new streaming home.

Insecure ended in 2021, but is already gaining some new fans over on Netflix. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Insecure for the very first time. The HBO series is currently eighth overall on the daily rotating list, but could rise even higher in the coming days.

HBO will be following Insecure's move up with a few more shows hitting Netflix. The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, and Ballers will all make their way to Netflix in the near future.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!