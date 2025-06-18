“You Should Be Worried”: Invincible Creator Confirms Season 4 Will Address Fans’ Biggest Show Complaint

Invincible Season 4 is currently in the works, and Robert Kirkman is teasing fans with what to expect from Mark Grayson’s (Steven Yeun) eagerly anticipated return. Season 3 premiered earlier this year, and fans were engrossed with Mark’s relentless efforts to save the world from the incoming Viltrumite Empire, Angstrom Levy, and his own evil variants. While Season 3 more than delivered in terms of an emotional and impactful story, the season fell victim to the same complaints that have befallen the show since its premiere in 2021.

Despite being Prime Video’s most popular animated series, Invincible‘s animation quality has always been its downfall. Over the past three seasons, fans have repeatedly pointed out that, despite having the billionaire backing of Jeff Bezos (who has enough money to send Katy Perry to space, for some reason), Invincible’s adaptation doesn’t have the animation quality it deserves. Season 3’s finale, which saw Mark take on his toughest foe so far, Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), somewhat addressed fans’ complaints. But Kirkman promises that Season 4 will take the animation to the next level.

Invincible Season 4 Has the Most Complex Animation So Far

Robert Kirkman recently sat down with Deadline to discuss his comic book adaptations, including The Walking Dead and Invincible. While discussing the latter, the beloved comic book writer addressed the Conquest battle from Season 3, and how it doesn’t hold a candle to what’s in store in Season 4 and beyond.

When asked if the fight was the toughest animation he’s had to produce, Kirkman answered, “I mean, until some of the stuff that’s coming up in Season 4.” The creator continued, saying how he constantly tries to one-up himself with each passing season. “And that’s also by design. We’re trying to make the show an escalating show. So that, every season, in some sense, tops the season before it. It may top emotionally or physically. We’re not going to be able to stage bigger and bigger battles every season until the show becomes impossible to produce. But we are planning aspects that will elevate every season so that when you watch the show, you get a sense of growth.”

Mark Goes Down a Darker Path in Invincible Season 4

As well as addressing the animation quality, Robert Kirkman also teased how Mark’s journey will take a much darker turn in the upcoming season. Season 3 saw Mark become a kind of father figure to his half-brother, Oliver. While Mark wanted to separate himself from his father’s morals, Oliver found it all too easy to kill his enemies. Mark spent most of the season trying to dissuade his brother from killing. But the Season 3 finale saw the tables drastically turn when Conquest almost took Atom Eve’s life.

“But the interesting note over the course of Season 3 is that Oliver says very harsh things that make you worry,” Kirkman said of Mark and Oliver’s storyline, before teasing how it leads into Season 4. “Then, by the end of the season, the completion of Mark’s arc is that he’s more aligned with Oliver than he was before. So, by the end of this season, you should be worried for where Mark is headed in Season 4 and beyond.”

Season 4 of Invincible hasn’t been given an exact release date yet. However, fans are expecting it to drop sometime in 2026.

