Invincible Makes Major Change to Classic Comic Book Character

Invincible’s fourth season is well underway, pitting Mark Grayson against various villains and the giant threat that is the Viltrumite Empire. While the fourth episode introduced a completely original story that never took place in the source material, the Amazon Prime Video series has thrown another massive curveball at viewers. This time, the animated series has decided to make a major change to an Image Comics/Skybound character who will play a pivotal role in the Viltrumite War. As the heroes gather to take on Thragg and his race of alien conquerors, the hero Tech Jacket is quite different from their comic book counterpart.

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Warning. If you have yet to watch Invincible Season Four’s Fifth Episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Tech Jacket was created by Robert Kirkman for Image Comics in 2002, actually predating the introduction of Mark Grayson. While not gaining the same popularity as the son of Omni-Man, Kirkman brought the character into Invincible’s comic book run, making him a major weapon to fight the Viltrumites. In the latest episode of the animated series, Tech Jacket is no longer “Zack Thompson,” but rather, the hero is now “Zoey Thompson,” as the animated series has gender swapped the Skybound crime fighter. You can see an image of Zoey for yourselves below.

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The New Tech Jacket

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Invincible’s latest episode, “Give Us a Moment,” doesn’t just swap Tech Jacket’s gender; it gives us one of the most brtual installments of the series to date. While Zoey is a powerful ally in the fight against the Viltrum Empire, her power isn’t enough to take down some familiar foes. Conquest makes a major comeback in this episode, creating a rematch that many fans have been dying to see since the season three finale. In typical Invincible fashion, the conflict goes to some brutal territory, showing how far Mark is willing to go to protect his family and save the universe. Needless to say, be forewarned that if you’re squeamish, you might want to prepare yourself for this episode’s bloody finale.

As for Tech Jacket, Zoey manages to survive the first conflict with the Viltrumites, taking refuge with Allen the Alien on one of their ships, using her advanced suit to disguise them on the vehicle itself. While her gender might have swapped from the comics, she still has the same abilities and powers as Zack. Rest assured, the new Tech Jacket will play a significant role in the series moving forward.

If you want to dive more into Tech Jacket’s comic book adventures, Kirkman released several series focusing on the armored superhero. Much like “The Amazing Wolfman,” there are plenty of stories from the source material that didn’t make their way to the screen. While the Invincible comic released its final issue in 2018, the universe has continued as writer Robert Kirkman and artist Ryan Ottley have returned with the ongoing series, “Battle Beast.” Whether on the screen or in the comics, it’s a good time to be an Invincible fan.

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