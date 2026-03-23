Invincible Season 4 Teases New Story Not in the Comics With Episode 4 First Look

Invincible is back in action with Season 4 on Prime Video, and the animated series is teasing a new story not seen in the original comics with the first look at its next episode. Invincible Season 4 made its debut last week with its first three episodes, and the introduction of the new status quo revealed that things are going to pile on Mark Grayson even further. It’s been one hell of a situation after another, but the next episode teases that it’s going to put Mark through even more trouble with a new story never seen before.

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Invincible Season 4 has released the first look at Episode 4 ahead of its debut with Prime Video this Wednesday, and with its sneak peek clip confirms it’s going to feature a bit of a detour. Not only does the clip tease the return of a character from the earliest seasons, but Mark seems to be thrown into a whole new battle in Hell. That’s something that never happened in the original Invincible comics run, and you can check out more in the first look clip below.

When Does Invincible Season 4 Episode 4 Come Out?

Hell of an episode coming Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/VqOAGNqsLM — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 23, 2026

Invincible Season 4 Episode 4 is titled “Hurm,” and will be making its debut with Prime Video on Wednesday, March 25th. The clip confirms that Clancy Brown will be making his return to the series as Damien Darkblood, after Cecil had banished him back to Hell during the first season. He was seen in the final post-credits scene from Invincible’s Season 3 finale, and it seems like we’ll be seeing him return with the next episode to pay off that tease at last. But the best part about all of this is it’s going to be entirely new for the animated series.

Invincible Season 4 has been teasing an original story in its episodes, and the fact it brings Damien back is a cool move. His character arc really went nowhere in the original comics as he was investigating Nolan’s Viltrumite secret, and was banished to Hell for it without any real kind of payoff. This wasn’t as important in the animated series as fans knew about that secret from the very beginning, so bringing him back for a new story to truly complete his arc is a cool way for co-creator Robert Kirkman to improve on the original.

What’s Next for Invincible Season 4?

Prime Video

As for what Mark is going to be up to with the next episode, it’s unclear as he’s just recruited to Hell for this new job. It’s just another example of how the deck is stacking up against Mark as while Nolan and Allen are out in space preparing for a full war against the Viltrumites, Mark has been dealing with all sorts of threats on Earth. This new story then teases it goes even further with threats beyond Earth that he needs to take down too.

Invincible Season 4 is really going to make Mark suffer as the more he tries to save those around him, the more they are going to be put in a greater danger than ever. He’s dealing with villains that he’s defeated in the past, but is now wondering if there’s a more ultimate solution to the problem. Coupled with these brand new story materials, Invincible is setting up for some big moves.

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