Ironheart Star Has a Disappointing Update About the MCU Series’ Future

Dominique Thorne has opened up about what might be next for Riri Williams after her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Ironheart series. Thorne debuted in the MCU in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a young genius and Iron Man-inspired hero, Ironheart. This set her up to headline the new Disney+ series, which is scheduled to premiere on June 24, 2025, but Thorne is less certain about where her character might go next, or even if she’ll be given a second season in the MCU’s future. She opened up about Riri’s potential to return during an interview ahead of Ironheart‘s debut.

“Actually don’t think I can even say that without spoiling everything,” explains Thorne when asked by The Direct what she’d like to explore in Ironheart season 2. “I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in season 1… I think this time around, once again, her mind is opened about what actually exists in the world, realizing that it’s much bigger than what she thought even in her hometown, that things are so much bigger and there’s a lot more going on than she ever cared to know or to understand.”

Thorne’s comments suggest Riri Williams’ evolution in Ironheart will be hugely transformative. “So now that she does know what’s out there, what does she choose?” The question posed by Thorne as she continues, “When she makes a choice, we know that she’ll commit. And so what does that look like for her to lean into the total left field option of what we would expect from her? I think that would be pretty cool.” Despite her hopes for Riri to explore bold and unexpected new avenues in the future, Ironheart season 2 isn’t yet a certainty. When asked whether she’s heard any news regarding the development of Ironheart season 2, Thorne simply replied, “No. No. Not yet.”

Ironheart’s first instalment was the victim of major delays in production and delivery. Speculation suggests Marvel Studios is not confident that Ironheart will perform well, considering the series is set to release in two parts of three episodes, rather than an episode per week, as previous Disney+ shows have released. This perhaps makes the development of a second season unlikely, though Marvel’s recent shift in its television production might positively impact Ironheart.

Marvel Television’s apparent move towards developing more multiple-season shows means Ironheart could have a bright future in the MCU. Of course, it’s perhaps more likely Riri Williams will find herself returning to the big screen after her Disney+ sees her battle Parker Robbins’ Hood (Anthony Ramos) and, if rumors are to be believed, even Mephisto. Riri Williams’ Ironheart would be a fantastic addition to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, perhaps as the latest member of the MCU’s upcoming Young Avengers team, but her continuation in the MCU may rely on the success of her upcoming adventure on Disney+.

