Saturday Night Live Returns for First New Episode of Year

For the first time in over a month, Saturday Night Live returns for new episodes tonight, January 30th. With the extended holiday break now out of the way, The Office alum and rising action superstar John Krasinski will finally get his chance to host as he makes his SNL debut alongside Machine Gun Kelly. The star was set to host an episode last March before it got bumped to a virtual episode due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight's episode also happens to be MGK's debut as a musical guest.

The last episode of the live sketch comedy was released back on December 19 with Kirsten Wiig and Dua Lipa, right before the cast and crew went on break for the holidays. Tonight's episode also happens to be the first new episode since Joe Biden's inauguration, something sure to be a hot topic on the show.

It has yet to be seen who's going to play the politician this time around. Earlier this season, Jim Carrey played the role before dropping out the morning of the last pre-hiatus show. Longtime SNL cast member Alex Moffat then stepped into the role for the night.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

As it turns out, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost was instrumental in getting Carrey to play the role.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," the executive producer explained. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

Tonight's episode is the first of at least five straight, three of which already have hosts attached. Next week Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy hosts with musical guests Phoebe Bridgers while the February 13th episode will feature Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Saturday Night Live airs live from 30 Rock on Saturdays beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Cover photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images