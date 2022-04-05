Jason Momoa to Star in, Write, and Executive Produce Chief of War Series for Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is set to executive produce Chief of War over at Apple TV+. The Aquaman actor will also star and write the series for the streaming company. This is an established relationship for Momoa as he’s been a focal point for the brand with See. In a similar tone, Chief of War finds viewers in Hawaii back in 1795. The island nation is in a state of war as four major kingdoms battle for power. Legendary warrior Ka’iana decided to pull up roots and live as a fisherman rather than serve in Maui’s army. However, that idyllic existence will not be around for long as Seers identify him as the chosen leader who will help bring about peace after the extended conflict. It’s sweeping and will feature the lovely location in amply supply.

In a previous interview for See, Momoa explained the thrust of the program, “In this [show], by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

Here’s an official synopses for Apple TV+‘s See. Check it out right here. “See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.”

