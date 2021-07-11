Jeff Goldblum Joins HBO Max's Search Party for Season 5

✖

Beloved actor Jeff Goldblum has officially found his latest project. Earlier this week, it was confirmed (via Variety) that the Thor: Ragnarok and Jurassic World: Dominion star has been cast in a recurring role in Season 5 of HBO Max's Search Party. Goldblum is set to play Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

“Search Party is such a brilliant show,” Goldblum said in a statement. “What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment.”

Search Party first debuted on TBS, before moving to HBO Max in its third season. Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez executive produce.

“We always paint ourselves into a big corner every season," Rogers told Variety earlier this year. "We swing for the fence with a big cliffhanger and then we pray we get another season."

“[The ending] definitely the hardest ending of any of ours to figure out,” Rogers added. “We are leaving off on a very, ‘Oh my god, what does this mean?’ energy, but we talked a lot about enlightenment. We pitched the title card to be white this season to reflect that feeling. We tossed around a lot of different ideas about Dory having an epiphany, and it just so happened that in also thinking about her dying at the end of the season we also found a way to mix those two notions together. Possibly in death is the only way that you can integrate all aspects of your psyche in this very definitive, archetypal way. It was a new way to say that she had fully self-actualized.”

Goldblum also serves as host of Disney+'s documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which was already renewed for a second season. Fans have also been eager to see Goldblum return to his role as Grandmaster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor confirmed to return in the What If...? Disney+ series, and speculated to appear in next year's Thor: Love and Thunder.

