Jenna Ortega’s New Wednesday Season 3 Comment Has Fans Worried About the Show’s Future

Although there have now been many iterations of the Addams Family, Netflix has managed to put out an incredibly popular installment with the Jenna Ortega-led show Wednesday. For two seasons now, the series has proven to be a phenomenon, and that has fans of the show (and fans of the creepy and kooky family more broadly) all the more eager to see what the upcoming third season has in store. Currently, Wednesday season 3 does not have an official release date, although it was previously confirmed to have wrapped filming, which has led many to suspect that we will see this latest addition sometime around mid-2027.

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As audiences await an update on that release, though, Ortega has just shared a comment that has fans more than a little nervous about what the future of the show may look like. Specifically, Ortega teased an interest in shifting her focus from TV to movies for a while now that Wednesday season 3 has wrapped, and the way she framed the shift sounded very much like she was hinting that the series has come to an end. Check out what she said below.

Ortega Wants to Explore “New Things” After Wednesday

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When discussing Wednesday season 3 on Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused show, Ortega said, “I actually haven’t had a lot of franchise conversations. I haven’t. But what I’m meant to do will come and find me. I think after Wednesday, I’ll probably be off the TV for a while. You know, I had many years doing that. I was bouncing from show to show as a kid, this to this, and I want to leave time for new things.” Granted, that’s not outright confirmation that Wednesday is over, certainly, but there are a few things about this comment that have raised concerns for fans. For one, Ortega said “after Wednesday,” although she may have simply meant after season 3. More concerning is the fact that she is talking about wanting to step back from television—presumably, that would mean stepping away from this series.

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It’s not all bad news, though. Ortega is, obviously, incredibly talented, and it will be interesting to see what she does next, especially now that she will be exiting Wednesday (whether that’s now or years from now) older and much more established in her career. It’s also interesting that Ortega hasn’t had many franchise conversations, according to this interview, but that may very well be because of the very history she is describing, wherein she has consistently been on TV shows. Perhaps once Wednesday fully concludes, there will be more opportunities to see Ortega on the big screen, possibly even in some major franchises. For now, we just have to wait and see what happens with Ortega and the show, but it does sound like we might be approaching the end of Wednesday.

Do you hope to see more seasons of Wednesday, or would you rather see Ortega move on to other projects? Share your thoughts in the comments below.