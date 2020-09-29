The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Reveals He Had COVID-19, Imagines How Sheldon Would React To Pandemic

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons reveals that he had COVID-19. The actor revealed that he and his husband Todd Spiewak had contracted the disease early in the pandemic during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Parsons explained that it wasn't something that he'd really spoken about previously, but that he had initially thought he just had a cold before some of the more unique symptoms of COVID-19 hit, such as the complete loss of taste and smell.

"Yeah, we had it. Tom and I both had it early on, it was like middle of March," Parsons said. "We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defies the descriptions. For me I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you're in quarantine and there's really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal."

Parsons has since recovered from the illness and told Fallon that he has tried a number of creative outlets while being in quarantine -- but nothing really compared to acting.

"I tried other creative outlets because acting, obviously wasn't happening, and I took a painting class for a while, I took," he said. "I took a creative writing class for a while, and everything petered out I don't know if the truth is, well, you're just an actor and that's what you do and that's what you should do or if it's just I really don't have the see-through-stick-to-itiveness for anything."

Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper on CBS' The Big Bang Theory. The series ended after its 12th season last year and since the pandemic, many fans have wondered how the notoriously germophobic Sheldon would handle the pandemic. For Parsons, he thinks Sheldon would be handling it just fine as it's something he's been preparing for forever.

"He was built for this," Parsons said. "This is the moment he was waiting for. I was saying earlier, he, we had an entire episode which I didn't think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing. And that was when people still needed to get together in groups and so he would just send that out and sit in his room. Don't touch me don't sneeze on me. And so, I guess, he'd be fine.

