John Cena, Ben Schwartz, and Paula Pell Join Kevin Hart's Roku Comedy Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Roku has announced new additions to the second season of Kevin Hart's Die Hart comedy series. Die Hart 2: Die Harter is adding John Cena (Peacemaker), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Paula Pell (Girls5eva) to its cast. Emmy award nominee Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) will also reprise her role from Season 1. Die Hart made its debut on The Roku Channel in May 2021, with Roku ordering a second season a month later in June. The show went on to earn three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series (Kevin Hart and John Travolta, respectively), and Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series (Nathalie Emmanuel).

Production for the Roku Original Die Hart 2: Die Harter is underway in Atlanta, GA, and Eric Appel returns to direct Season 2, with Tripper Clancy returning to write. Kevin Hart, along with his global media company Hartbeat, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Mike Stein, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey and Ty Walker will serve as executive producers.

"The next installment of Die Hart certainly deserves the added –ER. This franchise has leveled up with the return of Nathalie Emmanuel and Kevin Hart and the addition of Paula Pell, Ben Schwartz, and John Cena," said Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals, The Roku Channel. "The set has been filled with non-stop laughter from this concoction of comedy talent, and it's just the latest example of our incredible creative relationship and growing partnership with Hartbeat."

"I'm so happy to be back in Atlanta working with Kevin, Nathalie and our incredible new cast members," said director Eric Appel. "The scope of this second season feels a lot bigger — it's funnier, it's more action packed, and our fictional version of Kevin Hart is 100 times more petty and selfish in his ongoing quest to become an 'authentic' action hero."

"Hartbeat is excited to expand on the hilarious, action-packed world our cast and creative team have established," said Executive Producer and Hartbeat's Chief Content Officer Bryan Smiley. "The feedback we've received from fans who continue to discover and binge the series has been incredible and is a testament to The Roku Channel's incredible audience reach. We're looking forward to bringing fans even more laughter in this second installment."

The synopsis of the series reads, "After achieving his dream of becoming a bona fide action hero in Die Hart, Kevin Hart now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time. He's developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won't know what's coming next. But Kevin's myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel, returning for season 2), his over-eager assistant Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre's mom Cynthia (Paula Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (John Cena) if he wants to survive."

Ben Schwartz photo credit via Cole Saladino. Paula Pell photo credit via Scott Treadway.