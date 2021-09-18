Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Reprise Emmy-Nominated WandaVision Role for Marvel

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn hopes to make magic happen and return as Agatha Harkness, the Marvel villain role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Episode 9 of the Marvel Studios original series, “The Series Finale,” culminates with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), transformed into the Scarlet Witch, stripping the centuries-old witch of her powers and trapping Agatha in her sitcom role as “nosy neighbor” Agnes. Ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmys, where the Kevin Feige-produced WandaVision is an eight-time nominee, Variety asked Hahn whether Agatha will return in another Marvel series or movie:

“I don’t know. I hope somewhere. I hope anywhere,” Hahn said. “I love her madly. Listen, I’m with you. But who knows?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Marvel superhero she most wants to meet, Hahn answered, “I mean, I still got a real soft spot for Lizzie Olsen, but I don’t know if she’ll have me anymore.” Pitched a Thelma & Louise-style spinoff for Agatha and Wanda Maximoff, Hahn said, “I like it, I like it. Rough ending (laughs). We’d have to lift it up.”

Feige previously told Rotten Tomatoes Hahn’s power-stealing Salem-born witch would return “someday soon” despite the punishment that left her brainwashed as busy body Agnes in Westview, New Jersey. (Olsen next returns opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters March 2022.)

“Of course I would be willing to come back. I’ve heard nothing,” Hahn told Gold Derby about a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I know Jac [Schaeffer, WandaVision series creator and head writer] and everybody was very clear that this was going to be a one and done situation. And the season finale was ‘The Season Finale,’ which I think was so brilliant, and I was so satisfied with it as a whole.”

The premiere Marvel Studios series on Disney+ marks Hahn’s second Emmy nomination. The Transparent actress is nominated in the Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie category alongside Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown), and Phillipa Soo (Hamilton).

WandaVision is nominated for multiple awards at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Olsen, and Outstanding Lead Actor for Paul Bettany. WandaVision scored a total of 23 Emmy nominations this year, winning three awards at last week’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.