Katy Keene: "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools", the upcoming penultimate episode of Katy Keene's first season set to air on Thursday, May 7th. The episode will continue to see things get further complicated for Katy (Lucy Hale) and her friends but will also see some major developments in Pepper's (Julia Chan) life. After all of her hustling and lies, it seems like all of her sins are starting to catch up with her just as the Pepper Plant is officially set to open -- and the revelation of her lies may not sit well with those closest to her.

"I think she's very convincing, but yes, we’ll see a sort of glimmers of suspicions coming from the friends. I mean, I don’t see how they couldn’t really. [Laughs] Like I said, she does pull off a lot and she does get things done, which is the other thing: The Pepper Plant did open and you know, the musical does get made and you know, people get introduced to the right people [there]," Chan said previously about Pepper's manipulations. "She knows the people she says she does, for the most part, so I don’t blame them for believing her. Like, I know this woman and I’m sure you have met this woman too. She exists. There’s holes to her tales, but there’s a lot of truth to it, too. But yes, they do start to suspect something, and the drama comes from watching her, you know, navigate the hot water."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools" below and read on for photos from the episode.

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE? – With the Pepper Plant opening, Pepper (Julia Chan) is excited to finally show it to off to Katy (Lucy Hale), Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp). Thinking Pepper is in trouble, Josie tells Katy and Jorge what is going and on and they are starting to see that things aren’t adding up quite right. Katy finds some unsettling information about Guy’s (guest star Luke Cook) past and must decide how to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Jorge takes on a few extra jobs to help with his parents’ financial predicament. Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Evelyn Yves.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Twelve: Chain of Fools" airs May 7th.