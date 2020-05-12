Hiram Lodge Heads to New York in Katy Keene Season Finale

✖

Katy Keene's first season has given Riverdale fans little glimpses of the future for some of the characters of The CW's popular series as various Riverdale residents pop up in Katy's New York -- which is set five years forward. But the series has saved the most surprising appearance for last with an unexpected crossover in Katy Keene's upcoming season one finale: Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) will be making an appearance in Thursday night's "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together" and he may cause a bit of trouble for Katy (Lucy Hale) and her friends.

Newly-released photos from the upcoming episode shows Hiram looking to be in relatively good health -- a bit of a surprise considering he's allegedly suffering form a mysterious degenerative illness on Riverdale. While the photo doesn't reveal much about Hiram's visit to New York, series executive prodcuer Michael Grassi told E! News that fans can expect him to be up to his old dricks in the Big Apple.

"There's one more Riverdale crossover before the end of our first season!" Grassi said. "Everyone's favorite villain, Hiram Lodge, takes a trip from Riverdale to New York City to cause trouble for the Lopez family. We adore Mark Consuelos and we think fans will love to see him getting up to old tricks, bringing his brand of sexy danger to Katy Keene."

Consuelos' appearance as Hiram isn't the only surprise for fans in the upcoming season finale, either. Photos also reveal that Cary Elwes will make his appearance on the series as well in the finale. It was announced back in February that Elwes had been cast on the series as "someone with an important connection to Katy's mysterious past." We now know he is set to play Leo Lacy -- and considering that mysterious inscription on the bottom of Katy's mother's sewing machine, fans are sure to have plenty of theories about who Leo Lacy is to Katy and if he's the "L.L." Katy has been curious about.

You can check out the episode synopsis for "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together" below.

SEASON FINALE – Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Eager to make things right, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents building, but he has no idea who he is going up against. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help. Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi.

Katy Keene airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together" will debut on May 14.

