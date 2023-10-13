Frasier Reboot: Does The Premiere Reference Cheers?

The first two episodes of Paramount+'s Fraiser reboot were released today, and they see Kelsey Grammer stepping back into the part of Fraiser Crane, a role he first played on Cheers back in 1984. Grammer remained on Cheers until its series finale in 1993 and immediately returned to the role in Fraiser, which also lasted for 11 seasons. In the new series, Frasier moves back to Boston to be closer to his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Since he's back where it all began, many fans have been wondering if Frasier would pay a visit to his old pals at Cheers. Despite being back in Boston, it doesn't seem like Fraiser will be reaching out to anyone from his past. At least, not yet. While the first two episodes never mentioned Cheers by name, they did include a reference to the bar.

In the first episode, "The Good Father," Frasier is drinking at a bar with some friends. When asked how it feels to be back in Boston, he replies, "Mixed emotions, honestly. I'm not sure I was ever my best self here. I may have spent a little too much time at a certain bar."

Who Is Returning From Frasier?

Grammar isn't the only star returning for the Paramount+ series. Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. Conversely, David Hyde Pierce will not return as Frasier's brother, Niles. Sadly, John Mahoney passed away in 2018, so fans also won't be seeing Frasier's dad, Martin, in the new series. Neither Neuwirth or Gilpin showed up in the first two episodes.

In addition to Cutmore-Scott, the Frasier revival stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

In an interview with Independent, Grammer explained that the new series is less of a reboot and more of an all-new series to feature the character.

"The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us," Grammer explained. "It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today." He continued, "Frasier has been my ministry, you could say ... He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realised in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal."

"This isn't really a spin-off," Grammer added. "It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

The first two episodes of the new Fraiser are now streaming on Paramount+.