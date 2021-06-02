Kim's Convenience Final Season Now on Netflix

✖

Wednesday brings both good and bad news for fans of Kim's Convenience living in the United States. The good news is that Season 5 of the beloved Canadian sitcom is now streaming on Netflix, allowing American audiences to finally witness the next chapter in the story. Unfortunately, this new chapter is also the last for Kim's Convenience, which concluded its run at the end of Season 5 after the producers decided to step away.

The story may be over, but fans can at least now watch the series through to the end. Season 5 of Kim's Convenience was added to Netflix first thing Wednesday morning, making every season available to stream on the platform. Like Schitt's Creek, another hit Canadian sitcom, Kim's Convenience found a much larger audience through its availability on Netflix.

Another reason for the massive rise in popularity for Kim's Convenience is the career of one of the show's stars. Simu Liu has been on the show since the beginning, playing Jung, the son of Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Appa. In 2019, it was announced that Marvel Studios had cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liu's fame immediately skyrocketed, and it caused a boost in viewership for Kim's Convenience.

Despite becoming a major movie star with Marvel, Liu has never lost his love or passion for Kim's Convenience. When it was announced that the series was coming to an end, it took everyone by surprise, and Liu has continued to be outspoken about the heartbreaking decision.

"I know what you're thinking and, to be clear, I was fully expecting to come back for our sixth season," Liu wrote in a statement after the cancellation news. "In fact, I was probably more excited than I've ever been; in many ways I thought Jung would be liberated this coming season, and he would finally get to show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year. It pains me that we will never see the full reconciliation between Jung and Appa. It pains me that we will never see Jung figure out what he wants to do with his life. Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey. I was all in this year. I wanted to be in every episode. I wanted to participate in the writer's room. I wanted to direct an episode. I feel that we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better."

Fortunately for the fans of Kim's Convenience, every episode can be enjoyed on repeat now that the final season is on Netflix.