King of the Hill Fans Demand Reboot After Beavis and Butt-Head Revival Announcement

News broke today that Emmy award winner Mike Judge is bringing back his iconic characters Beavis and Butt-Head for a brand new reboot. Comedy Central has already given a two season order to the latest reboot which will see Judge return as writer, producer, and voice actor for the two titular characters. News of this reboot prompted many fans to debate the need or effectiveness of another reboot of the property, with some citing its intent on focusing on the "Gen Z world" as misstep already. Other fans however reacted to the news hoping for a different Mike Judge reboot, the FOX series King of the Hill.

King of the Hill ran from 1996 to 2010 on FOX with a total of 259 episodes detailing the lives of the Hill family and all the other oddball characters of Arlen, Texas. Despite its popularity with fans online the series was only awarded two Primetime Emmys when it was on the air, and was only nominated for seven Emmys total.

Though plans for new King of the Hill episodes were not announced today, the revival almost came to fruition a few years ago. ComicBook.com exclusively spoke with Judge's co-creator Greg Daniels about the King of the Hill revival that wasn't earlier this year.

"Well, Mike and I got together a couple of years ago, and came up with a reboot for King of the Hill," Daniels tells us. "At the time, I think that Fox didn't want to go ahead with this, at the level that it probably deserved. We thought that they would be excited to just order it."

Since that reboot failed to materialize the assets owned by 20th Century Fox (including King of the Hill) were sold entirely to The Walt Disney Company, who may not have an interest in developing an animated project that they can't sell to children and families. Due to the Disney-fication of Fox's properties, Daniels suggested that the window has closed for now on a revival but wouldn't completely rule out the possibility of it happening at some point.

"At the moment, there is no plan for it," Daniels added. "The studio was sold to Disney now, I guess, so it would be a Disney show, I think, in the future. But we do have a plan for it and it's pretty funny. So maybe one day."

Do you want to see a King of the Hill reboot some day? You're not the only one!