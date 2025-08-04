King of the Hill Revival Honors Johnny Hardwick, Jonathan Joss With Special Tributes

King of the Hill has made its return with new episodes fifteen years after the original series came to an end, and the new season shares emotional on-screen tributes to its late stars Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss. King of the Hill Season 14 is a brand new batch of episodes that revisits Hank and the rest of Arlen, TX about a decade from the events of the original series. But unfortunately, in the fifteen years since the original series aired, there have been some members of the voice cast who have since passed away. Two of these stars unfortunately passed mid-production on the revival.

Both Dale Gribble voice star Johnny Hardwick and John Redcorn voice star had passed during the production of the new King of the Hill episodes, and the series has honored their memory with special tributes to their contributions over the years. Following the end of Episode 7, “Any Given Hill-Day,” fans can see a special tribute to Hardwick, and following the end of Episode 10, “A Sounder Investment,” fans will spot a tribute to Joss. Both honoring big moments for their respective characters at the time too.

How King of the Hill Honors Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss

Hardwick had unfortunately died while recording for the new King of the Hill season, but was able to record lines for six of the episodes. The final episode featuring Hardwick is Episode 7, “Any Given Hill-Day” that sees Dale teaming up with Peggy to hide the fact that she had been accidentally spreading bed bugs throughout the neighborhood with an attempt to start a book sharing library. Dale figured out Peggy’s books were the cause, but opted to keep her secret in order to make some money exterminating the pests. As the episode ends, the two are able to reconcile in front of a pile of burning books before the tribute is shown on screen.

As for Joss, he was able to complete his work for King of the Hill Season 14, but had unfortunately died in the weeks leading to its premiere. The final episode of the new season, “A Sounder Investment” brings in John Redcorn as he’s developing a new business venture, John Redcorn’s Red Corns. After Hank and the others help clear his land of feral hogs, it’s revealed at the end of the episode that both Hank and Peggy will be investing in his company heading to the future. His tribute is actually the final image we see from the revival overall.

What’s Next for These King of the Hill Characters?

The future for each of these characters are both certain and uncertain as of this time. King of the Hill has since recast Dale Gribble with Toby Huss, who is heard in the rest of the new revival season. Huss was close friends with Hardwick, and voiced characters like Cotton Hill and Kahn Souphanousiphone in the original series. If the revival series gets renewed for more seasons, he will be continuing as the voice of Dale heading into the future.

It’s a bit more unclear for John Redcorn’s part in it all. Joss had completed his work for King of the Hill Season 14, and might have even worked on a potential Season 15 before his death. So moving forward it’s possible that the series could potentially retire Redcorn as a character much like the team has done for Luanne and Lucky (who aren’t seen in the new season at all), or recast him much like they did following the character’s original voice star, Victor Aaron’s death early on in the original show’s run.