Here’s Exactly When King of the Hill’s New Season Premieres

King of the Hill is finally coming back with new episodes fifteen years after the original series ended its run with Fox, so now it’s time to get ready for the new revival’s big premiere with Hulu. King of the Hill has been working on a new season of episodes for some time, and the revival has made some big changes both on and off-screen for this new era of the animated series. Characters have aged a good deal since we’ve seen them last, and are a much different points in their lives than fans of the classic series might be aware of.

King of the Hill Season 14 kicks off a new era for the animated series that takes place about a decade from the end of the original series, and it means fans will get to see new versions of each of the characters taking on all kinds of new stories. As for when you’ll be able to check out the new episodes, King of the Hill Season 14 actually premieres on August 4th at midnight ET / August 3rd at 9AM PT for fans in certain locations. It’s going to be all ten episodes dropping at once, so it’s time to get ready for the premiere.

What to Know for King of the Hill Season 14

King of the Hill Season 14 will be streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th at midnight ET, and it will be all ten episodes of the series dropping at once. Original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return for the new episodes with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Voice stars from the original King of the Hill run from fifteen years ago, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom all return for their respective roles for the new episodes too.

There have been some changes behind the scenes for the new era, however, Johnny Hardwick was able to be featured in six episodes of the new King of the Hill season as Dale Gribble. But following his death, he is now voiced by Toby Huss (who voiced Cotton Hill in the original run). Jonathan Joss will be returning as John Redcorn as he was also able to record for the new episodes before his death, but the potential future for his character has yet to be revealed as of this time.

What Else is New for King of the Hill Season 14?

New additions to the voice cast for King of the Hill Season 14 include Ronnie Chieng replacing Toby Huss as the voice of the returning Kahn Souphanousinphone, Kenneth Choi taking over as Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong, and Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble. Brand new characters joining the voice cast ahead of the new season’s premiere were revealed to be Keith David as Brian Robertson (who watched Hank and Peggy’s house while they were living in Saudi Arabia) and Anthony “Citric” Campos as Emilio (who works in Bobby’s restaurant).

The listings on Hulu have also revealed the first episode of the new King of the Hill season is titled “Return of the King,” and the synopsis for it teases the start of this new journey as such, “Hank and Peggy move back to Arlen and struggle to readjust to their old life. Bobby runs into a childhood friend in Dallas.” With Hank and Peggy moving back home after spending years of living in Saudi Arabia, they’re about to enter a whole new world much like fans jumping back into the animated series after all these years.