King of the Hill’s thirteenth season was originally billed as the series finale, but creator Mike Judge and Greg Daniels decided that the previous season wouldn’t be the end of Arlen, Texas’ misadventures. Throughout the original series, Hank and Peggy had their fair share of marital issues, though they were ultimately able to work their way through them. Unfortunately, not every couple was bound to get a happy ending in the animated world as one King of the Hill couple has been confirmed to have broken up in the show’s time away. Buckle up romance enthusiasts, as this classic animated couple is no more.

Warning. If you have yet to watch King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In the eighth episode of King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, Kahn and Minh have called it quits. In a surprise twist, Connie’s parents didn’t split up during the events of the revival itself but were already divorced years prior to season fourteen. With the episode, “Kahn-scious Uncoupling,” initially stating that the Souphanousinphones were set to celebrate their thirtieth anniversary, it is revealed during the runtime that the pair have been pretending to be together.

Kahn Separated

During the episode, Hank stumbles across Kahn sleeping in his garage as Hill’s frenemy reveals that divorce is a “mark of shame” in the Asian Country Club Community. While Connie was well aware of the divorce of her parents, no one else was aware that Minh and Kahn had called it quits. With Kahn begging to keep his secret just that, Hank agrees to keep this fact under lock and key, but is eventually forced to reveal the split to Peggy.

During their thirty-year celebratory party, everyone learns of Minh and Kahn’s divorce thanks to a technical difficulty that puts Bobby and Connie on the big screen. Their conversation about the split is shown to everyone at the party, and the cat is officially let out of the bag. Not only is the divorce made public, but it is confirmed that they have actually been separated for over two years.

In the build-up to the fourteenth season, one of the biggest pieces of news surrounding the revival involved the new voice actor taking on the role of Kahn. During the previous thirteen seasons, actor Toby Huss played the part of Kahn, though the revival passed the baton to newcomer Ronnie Chieng. Even though Huss no longer played the part of Kahn, he was given the chance to play the part of Dale due to the tragic passing of voice actor Johnny Hardwick. Needless to say, the more things change in King of the Hill, the more they stay the same.

