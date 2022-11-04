Law & Order Fans Get Papa Stabler Trending After Organized Crime's Explosive Close Call

Tonight's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime got things started with a bang, literally in this case, as the Organized Crime squad was nearly taken down by an exploding car. While most of the crew ran out of the house after they noticed a bomb was armed, Jet ran back inside to grab the camera their target was using to spy on them. She made it back out, but was a bit shaken up by the whole ordeal. After Elliot comforted her he then gave her praise for her fearless actions but also told her to never do that again. Law & Order fans quickly got Papa Stabler trending as a result, and you can find some of the best reactions to Daddy Stabler starting on the next slide.

The bomb was remotely triggered by the leader of the corrupt cop ring, and while he armed a bomb inside the house that got everyone to scatter outside, nothing happened. They looked around and then saw a car parked outside by them and figured out it was a trap, and as soon as they dove out of the way it exploded.

Stabler always looking out for Jet. "Gutsy move... don't do it again." #LawAndOrderOC #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/aH7NiYRXTA — mel | hey my friend meloni (@MeloniProject) November 4, 2022

Jett showed a lot of bravery in running back inside when she thought it was about to blow just to get an extra piece that could allow them to track the killer better, and Stabler gave her kudos for it, but in typical Stabler fashion, he went into full dad mode afterward, something fans have seen before in both Organized Crime and SVU. Fans are also especially protective of Jet, so they totally understand why.

