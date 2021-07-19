Law & Order Star Ice-T Trends With Adorable Family Picture
Ice-T is trending after a quick photo with his family had everyone tweeting about the Law & Order star. Little Chanel Nicole, the daughter of him and his wife Coco was the star of the show. A lot of fans couldn’t get over how much the little girl looked like her father. It’s been a fun time at RockFest for their family and it didn’t take the Internet long to start celebrating the Rap legend. Over at his other job, the Special Victims Unit has seen some familiar faces this past season. Chris Meloni returned for his own Law & Order season with Organized Crime. Today caught up with the actor to ask about more crossovers between the two shows. Ice-T seems to think that it's been fun revisiting that popular era. If you’ve loved that moment of him being back in the precinct, then you’re going to like some of what comes next.
I think Lil Ice paid a price for @BabyChanelworld and my stage Kiss at yesterday’s RockFest concert.. lol pic.twitter.com/SBA9nJHs93— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 18, 2021
"It's cool," Ice-T explained. "It's like good old times; it's fun. You won't be disappointed. I’ve been friends with Chris for years. Even though he's been gone, I stay in touch with him. So when it was time for him to come back, we knocked out the scenes like old times. It's going to be far more emotional for the fans, 'cause they haven't had contact with him since. I have."
Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
A great day
Somebody’s growing up on the stage with Daddy... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N5USwXGg6H— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 18, 2021
Genetics are fascinating
Wow that’s crazy https://t.co/7GddRreeCe— AB!😇 (@a_mirrah28) July 19, 2021
They grow up fast
She’s gotten soooo big……. pic.twitter.com/T2q0FTpvxV— ✝ ᴚ lǝqǝᴚ ♓ (@NOTrynaBRude) July 19, 2021
Wisdom is all around us
ice t and my therapist have the same advice https://t.co/4vRzRrOvR9— heather 🕸 (@tetherheather) July 18, 2021
He's spitting facts
Thank you Ice T https://t.co/uu98s2eGwg— Sarah Quinn (@Squinn2121) July 19, 2021
No one can believe it
Ice T’s daughter is precious lol she looks smack like her daddy— D’lantae (@_Shanagens) July 19, 2021
Don't test him
*Looks to see why Ice T is trending*
That man is gonna cuss y’all out.— Jauné 🌻 (@JauneJackson) July 19, 2021
For real.
Wild to see
Aye Ice T daughter look literally just like him! Then since him and CoCo the same skin color that shit didn’t help 😭— AL YankABitch (@RiversJr314) July 18, 2021