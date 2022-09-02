Law & Order: Organized Crime Changes Showrunners Again





Law & Order: Organized Crime has another showrunner as Bryan Goluboff stepped away from the project. Variety reports that Sean Jablonski will be the new person in the chair for the spinoff series. Surprisingly, this comes after all the fervor surrounding the crossover event between Organized Crime, Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order. Jablonski serves as the fifth showrunner on the series. Wolf Entertainment has entered into a bit of a renaissance here as Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler is back in the fold and crossover events are happening. NBCUniversal recognizes the popularity of the franchise as these characters have been on television for a while now. September 22 will see all three shows collide again in a move that generated a ton of buzz on social media. Check out what the network has to say about that event down below:

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the 'Law & Order' brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on 'Organized Crime,' then migrates to 'SVU' and finally the trial on 'Law & Order,'" Wolf said in a statement. "(Writers) Rick (Eid) and Gwen (Sigan) did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can't think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of 'Law & Order' Thursday."

A recent interview with Fangirlish, saw the former Organized Crime showrunner teasing what to expect from benson and Stabler's dynamic. Goluboff indicated that both creative teams are trying to generate that synergy between the shows. Bensler specifically comes to mind, but also balance the tightrope act of not messing up each individual show's timelines.

"It's a loyal, passionate fanbase, and I want to respect their investment in these people. And so, we're going to try and have the shows have some synchronicity," Goluboff said before noting it can be, "tricky because you're also existing in your own timelines and your own cases."

"I'll give you a great example," Goluboff added. "I'm starting to build in a crossover, and I'm able to call over and go, 'what's going on in Olivia's life? If we're going to do this...what's happening – what's happening in your universe that I can carry over?" The showrunner added that he and Martin are in agreement that they "do want the shows to exist in the same universe."

