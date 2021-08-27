Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime Reveal New Posters

✖

A new season of Law & Order goodness is almost here, as NBC launches new seasons of both Law & Order: SVU and the newest spinoff addition to the franchise Law & Order: Organized Crime on September 23rd. We're still waiting to learn more details about both shows, but we do have a tagline for SVU and Organized Crime courtesy of new posters for the big crossover premiere. You can check both new posters featuring Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler as well as a slick combined version of the poster featuring both fan favorites in the images below (courtesy of TV Insider).

Olivia's poster features her on the left with a silhouette of the city below her, the logo next to her, and the tagline "Standing For Victims" towards the top. Elliot's poster features a different shot of the city and the tagline "Fighting For Truth". The combined version features both side by side and shows each actor in full with the tagline "L&O Thursday" at the top.

(Photo: NBC)

Both taglines make sense if you've been following along during the previous season. Olivia has always been someone who has stood up for victims, but even more so after she took over the Captain position in the SVU division. There was a lot of upheaval last season regarding how police and law enforcement are seen, and we'll see Olivia continue to navigate that in season 23.

As for Elliot, Fighting For Truth is quite apt as well. He spent Organized Crime season 1 looking for the truth behind his wife's death, and while he ultimately did discover who was behind it, there are still more things to unravel regarding the mob's hold on the city since Richard Wheatley is returning for season 2. Elliot also seems to always have his own secrets, which we will assuredly discover along with Olivia as the season goes on.

(Photo: NBC)

There are also other threads for both shows to pick up, including the much-talked-about kiss between Amanda Rollisn and ADA Sonny Carisi, which came after the Fin and Phoebe wedding was called off. Those two have hovered around each other for years, and fans have wanted that spark lit for a while, so there will be plenty to explore there.

(Photo: NBC)

Meanwhile, there is still plenty to process and overcome regarding Elliot and Olivia's relationship, and in Elliot's world, Wheatley was taken to jail, but he's still got power, and he used that power to poison his ex-wife, which is where Organized Crime season 1 ended.

Both shows will premiere on NBC Thursday, September 2rd.

Are you excited for the new seasons of SVU and Organized Crime? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!