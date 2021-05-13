Legacies: Hope Gets Help From Cleo in Exclusive "I Was Made to Love You" Clip

✖

Just when it seemed like Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) might finally get a break in some aspect of her life with the return of her boyfriend Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) from the prison world on Legacies, things took a turn once again when last week Wade (Elijah B. Moore) shared his suspicions that this Landon wasn't the real Landon Kirby. This week, Hope will try to find out the truth, but she won't be able to do it alone -- and she may just find Cleo (Omono Okojie) to be a source of support as she tries to deal with yet another mystery and the prospect of another challenge in her relationship with Landon.

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Legacies, "I Was Made to Love You" and in the clip, Hope goes looking for Lizzie but instead finds relative newcomer Cleo offering not only to help in any way she can, but be a friend to Hope as she deals with this challenge as well. You can check out the clip in the video above.

While it's not clear exactly what the deal is with Landon -- hopefully "I Was Made to Love You" will clarify that -- the episode will reveal some of the changes to Landon. The previously released promo for the episode showed Landon lifting some pretty significant weight and series creator Julie Plec did recently tell TVLine that Landon would be gaining a new set of abilities, though his Phoenix powers aren't coming back anytime soon.

"Landon is still not a Phoenix, but we'll soon find he has developed a whole new skill set of physical abilities that Hope will find surprising -- and will make him much better in a fight."

You can check out the official synopsis for "I Was Made to Love You" below.

SUSPICION-- Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares some startling news with her. To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past. After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm's way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. "I Was Made to Love You" airs May 13.